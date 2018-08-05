Haritaki fraud: Six-member gang arrested, Rs 40 lakh cash recovered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six persons including the kingpin, who have successfully pulled off the multi-crore Karakkaya (Haritaki or Ink seed) scam, by cheating more than 650 victims spread across Telangana, AP, Maharashtra and Karnataka were arrested by the police on Saturday. Police recovered cash over Rs 40 lakh and also seized huge quantities of the seed in fruit and powder form from the godowns. The suspects had started the business with an intention of running away with the money collected from the people. They were waiting to gather a huge amount from the public, after which they had planned to file an Insolvency Petition before the court to evade paying returns to the victims.

The gang lead by Muppala Mallikarjuna, the kingpin in the racket, had started Soft Integrate Multi Tools Pvt Ltd at KPHB in March 2018 and published ads in regional dailies and had also ran an ad campaign in a Youtube. They collected more than Rs 8.50 crore in the form of investments from more than 650 victims, by promising high returns. They had paid over Rs 6 crore in returns to the victims, while around Rs 2.50 crore amount was syphoned.

More than 500 victims are women. They claimed of supplying the powder to international firms involved in making ayurvedic medicines, but all the powdered stocks were lying in the godown. They had so far purchased 81 tonnes of Ink seed. More than 20 tonnes in powder form and five tonnes in fruit form in lying in the godowns. Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the Mallikarjuna had in the past worked in various MLM schemes and used the same knowledge in executing this fraud.

“Before this scam, he had cheated more than 400 persons through Pine Mitra, an online advertising marketing agency, where they have collected `3,000 from each member for giving advertisements in pinemithra.com and in return they will be paid `1,500 for every 15 days. He earned around `85 lakh and even returned `49 lakh to the victims,” he said.