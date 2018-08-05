Home States Telangana

Headmaster accused of rape on the run for three months, arrested

He had even moved the high court twice seeking anticipatory bail, but the pleas were dismissed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost after three months on the run, a government school headmaster who was accused of kidnap, rape and marrying a minor at Shamshabad was arrested finally. Syed Akber Ali, is said to have lured a student who had come to him seeking help for clearing a backlog, under the pretext of marriage and later kidnapped her. Later he reportedly raped her on multiple occasions at his house in Shadnagar. Though he was suspended immediately by the education department, he was absconding. He had even moved the high court twice seeking anticipatory bail, but the pleas were dismissed.

Akber Ali, a father to four kids, was working as the Headmaster of the Upper Primary School at Muchintal village under Shamshabad police station limits. The victim girl who had completed her school from the same school, completed Intermediate at a private college, but as she failed in a couple of subjects, she approached Akber Ali and sought help in preparing for the examinations. After she cleared the examination, he helped her getting admission in open degree course. In this process, he became close to the girl and waited for an opportunity to fulfill his sexual desire, said police.

In January, he took the girl to an isolated area near Shamshabad bus station and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later in the absence of his wife, he took her to his home at Shabad and sexually assaulted her. Later when she started pressurizing him, he took her to Golconda fort and married her. A few days later, when her mother got to know about the marriage, she questioned the girl and the girl revealed the entire story, said police following which case was registered at Shamshabad police station in May.

ACP Shamshabad S. Ashok Kumar Goud said he went absconding after the case and teams were hunting for him. “He approached his relative Imran Khan, who took him to Karnataka for hiding. Based on a tip off, they were nabbed in Karnataka,” said the ACP.

