Hyderabad visit: It’s politics, meetings and biryani on Rahul Gandhi’s plate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On his first visit to the city as president of All India Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi will stay put in Hyderabad for two days trying to integrate with the city’s masses, acquainting himself with the city’s culture, traditions and even cuisine. His city tour will start with a motorcycle rally from RGI Airport as soon as he arrives on August 13 at 2 pm. A participation of 5000-odd party workers is expected for the motorcycle rally from the airport to city.

Apart from several public meetings across Hyderabad, especially in localities where people of Andhra origin are numerically strong, he will hold meetings with editors, business leaders, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Islamic intellectuals and others. He will also visit Peddamma Gudi temple, have lunch at Paradise hotel and dine at the recently re-opened Madina hotel near Charminar. On the same evening, Rahul will meet around 10,000 women self help group members at classic convention centre at Rajender Nagar. Later, the AICC president will address public meetings at Serilingampalli at 5 pm and at Nampally at 8 pm. He will meet Islamic intellectuals between 10 pm and 11 pm, and then call it a day at Begumpet’s Haritha Plaza.

On August 14, Rahul Gandhi’s will first visit Peddamma Gudi at 9.30 am. At a time the city is celebrating Bonalu festival, Peddamma temple’s hereditary trustee P Vishnu Vardhan Reddy will accompany Rahul to the temple. Later, Rahul will address a meeting at 10 am in Jubilee Hills. After meeting with the business leaders at 11 am and journalists at the Hyderabad Press Club, Rahul Gandhi will taste the famous Hyderabad biryani at Paradise restaurant in Secunderabad.He will be at Osmania University spending time with students from 2 pm to 3 pm. After addressing public meetings at various places, Rahul will have dinner at Madina hotel in Old City at 9 pm. He will leave for Delhi at 10.30 pm.

Student leaders seek permission for event

Hyderabad: Some student leaders from Osmania University presented a representation to Vice Chancellor, Prof S Ramachandram on Saturday seeking permission for conducting an event on August 14, in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi is supposed to address gathering of students from the university.