Junior Civil Judge booked on charges of rape & cheating 

HYDERABAD: A Junior Civil Judge at Tungaturthi in Suryapet district, was charged with rape, cheating and a case was registered against him under relevant Sections of the IPC and also SC & ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, following a complaint by a city-based advocate with Chikkadpally police on Saturday.

The advocate, who is practising in the city civil court, in her complaint told police that the Junior Judge T Satyanarayana had promised to marry her and had sexually assaulted her on several occasions, but now is getting ready to marry another woman. According to sources, police are in the process of seeking permission from the High Court, to initiate further proceedings against the accused Judge.

According to police,  Satyanarayana, (28) a resident of Domalguda, is a 2014 batch judge and is currently undergoing training. He is posted at Tungaturthi, where he is supposed to report on Monday. The victim, who completed law from a city-based college, got acquainted to the accused through his mother, who is a faculty in the college, where the victim was studying.

While at college, the victim often visited the house of the accused to meet his mother, for academic help. During her visits, the accused lured her into a relation and promised to marry her. Though initially, she was reluctant to enter into the relation, but later she agreed to his proposal. Ever since, they continued the relationship that lasted for eight long years. During this period, he forced her to have sexual intercourse on multiple occasions and on the pretext of marrying her, he sexually assaulted her,  alleged the complainant.  
But a week ago, he got engaged to another woman. On learning about that, she confronted him on Thursday night, but he abused her and deleted their pictures on her mobile and damaged the phone also, the woman told police. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the investigation is underway, said S Bheem Reddy, Inspector, Chikkadpally police station.

