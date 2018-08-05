K Chandrasekhar Rao bats for increasing Muslim quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed pending issues with the Prime Minister on Saturday. He informed the PM that the BC Commission also recommended an increase of reservation for BC(E) group people (Muslims) from the present four to 12 per cent. But, the Supreme Court capped the total reservations at 50 pc. However, the SC also clarified that, if any state should exceed 50 per cent reservation, the State shall make out a case showing the compelling circumstances for exceeding the limit. Rao told Modi and recalled that Tamil Nadu was providing 69 per cent reservations. “I request you to instruct the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the process,” Rao told requested the Prime Minister.

ZONAL SYSTEM

In his letter to the PM, Rao sought President’s assent to another Bill for starting new zones in the state. “In order to take administration closer to the people, Telangana government had reorganised the erstwhile 10 districts into 31 districts on in October 2016. There is a need to issue a fresh Presidential Order adjusting zones, multi-zones and State cadre etc., under Section 371-D of the Constitution of India,” the Chief Minister said.

BIFURCATION OF HC

“The long-cherished dream of Telangana remains unfulfilled as the Telangana State does not have its own separate High Court. There is a feeling among the people of Telangana that formation of the state is still incomplete without having its own High Court,” Rao told Modi.

BACKWARD AREAS

Release the fourth instalment of special assistance grant for the backward districts at `50 crore each

* Establish IIM in TS

* Sanction IIIT in Karimnagar.

* Sanction 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to new dists.

OTHER DEMANDS

Railway lines

The ongoing railway lines like Manoharabad-Kothapallli, Akannapet-Medak, Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli and the pending project like Kazipet-Vijayawada, Raghavapuram-Mandamarri, Armoor-Nirmal-Adilabad, Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar, Secunderabad-Zahirabad should be expedited.

Land for secretariat

“The Ministry of Defence has conveyed its in principle approval for the transfer the lands,” the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister. “Telangana government requested the MoD for transfer of defence lands (Bison Polo grounds and Gymkhana grounds) in Secunderabad / Hyderabad to the State government for the construction of new Secretariat building, Strategic Road Development Projects and also transfer of 7.58 acres Defence land for construction of six lane alternative road.”

Grant for KLIS

The CM reiterated his demand for Rs 20,000 crore grant for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. “I express my gratitude to you as KLIS was accorded all required statutory clearances. The total cost of KLIS is `80,000 crore. “We have so far spent Rs 25,000 crore. Please arrange `20,000 crore grant,” the CM said.