Leave encashment scam: One suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leave encashment scam, that had rocked the education department in Mahbubnagar district, has led to the suspension of a teacher on Saturday. Speaking to Express, District Educational Officer Somireddy said that they had suspended a teacher who was allegedly responsible for embezzling lakhs of rupees from the department.

Express had earlier reported that some staff in the department had taken advantage of the leave encashment scheme that was available to them. The accused individuals had encashed leaves by impersonating other officials and claiming their money. On the other hand , in a fresh development, it was found that `18.95 lakh were siphoned off by the accused in Midjil mandal alone. It is reported that the official went to homes of teachers who had applied for leave encashment to take their signatures on a blank paper, making them declare that they had received `8.95 lakh.