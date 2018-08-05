Man counselled for  ‘raping’ step-daughter 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old man working as a driver, who had allegedly raped his 11-year-old step-daughter at Saroornagar, a 23-year-old student who had been harassing a woman and created nuisance at her house at Malkajgiri and 62 others, who were caught by the SHE teams on various occasions at different parts of the Rachakonda in the past two weeks were counselled by the SHE teams on Saturday.

As many as 39 cases, including 21 cases under Indian Penal Code, 14 petty cases and four cases for counselling involving minors were registered.

B Ramaswamy(42), who was already married, had married the victim’s mother, after which the victim and her mother, were staying together with Ramaswamy’s first family. One day when the girl was alone at home, he tried to rape her. But when she resisted, he beat the girl and raped her. He was then arrested and sent to remand.

In the second case, K Sai Prashanth(23), started harassing the victim, after she avoided him. One night, he came to her house and created nuisance and also pelted stones at her house, damaging the window panes. Though the victim’s family members warned him, he continued to harass her and misbehaved with her. He also started threatening her to love him. He was also booked and arrested.

SHe conducted decoy operations at Kushaiguda and LB nagar and apprehended five minor boys, who were teasing the students. A private employee K Sridhar(30) from Ibrahimpatnam was also nabbed in a decoy operation. Meanwhile, special drives were conducted at various public places, parks and 23 persons creating nuisance and teasing women were picked up from different places. They were all counselled on Saturday in the presence of their family members.