Permit protests at Dharna Chowk: V Hanumantha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The round table meeting convened by senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has demanded that the State government should permit protests again at the Dharna Chowk following the Supreme Court’s directive on Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Leaders from parties including Congress, TDP, CPI, Lok Satta, TPF and others attended the conference.

They felt that the Indira Park Dharna Chowk Parirakshana Samithi would convene a meeting on August 11 to permit protests at the Dharna Chowk. The conference criticised the State for not allowing even Dharnas, which is a democratic right.