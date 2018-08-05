Single screen theatres comply with MRP rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Single screen theatres seem to have bowed down to the consumers as food and beverages are sold at maximum retail prices inside its premises, whilst mentioning the quantity of the product and displaying the helpline number. On the third straight day of inspections carried out in 12 theatres in the city, the officials found no lapses in compliances of rules, as accorded in the weights and measures Act, by the single-screen theatre owners.

‘Multiplexes are adamant’

But, multiplexes who have continued to sell products without mentioning quantity and price on unpacked foods, and selling at exorbitant prices, continued amid a public outcry and disappointment among the legal metrology department.“Single-screen theatres are complying with the rules, including a few multiplexes but PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis are not complying with the law. The way amounts are charged is different while single-screen theatres relatively charge cheaper,” said Bhaskar Reddy, assistant controller, legal metrology department, Hyderabad. Despite orders sent, the multiplexes are not mentioning quantity and price on unpacked goods, he added.