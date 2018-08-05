Women not safe under CM’s rule: Mahila Congress president Nerella Sarada
Published: 05th August 2018
HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress president Nerella Sarada alleged that there was no security for women under Narendra Modi and K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Sarada alleged that the police did not control the prostitution, as they were collecting mamools. The Mahila Congress state president demanded that cases should be registered against all those running brothels in Yadadri temple town under Nirbhaya Act.