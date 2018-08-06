Home States Telangana

355 classrooms in bad shape in Karimnagar government schools

As many as 355 classrooms of government school buildings are in a dilapidated condition in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Published: 06th August 2018

One of the school buildings in dilapidated conditions in Karimnagar| Express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as 355 classrooms of government school buildings are in a dilapidated condition in erstwhile Karimnagar district. Though classes are not running in these classrooms students are still playing here, thus putting their lives in danger. The school authorities have over the last five years been asking the district administration to dismantle these rooms and construct a new one in its place, but in vain as there has been no response from the officials concerned.

This comes in the backdrop of two girl students and four others who got injured after the roof of a school collapsed in Hyderabad. And once again, the education department has begun contemplating the demolition of these 355 classrooms.

N Narsimha Swamy, Superintendent of Educational Department said that they had sought permission from ZP authorities to dismantle the dilapidated classrooms and had also on several occasions written to the ZP authorities, but got no response from them. With the monsoon season midway, the education department has issued instruction to schools not to allow children into the buildings.

Despite instructions being given, Savaran School at Kothrirampur continues to run classes in these dilapidated structures. The teachers who have recently been transferred there refuse to go on duty for fear of the roof collapsing anytime.  Similarly, at Choppdandi government school teachers did not allow the students into the dilapidated classrooms as the school’s basement wall has been completely damaged.

