Another temple town that’s a sex trade hub

JAGTIAL: Soon after the Yadagirigutta temple town’s ugly prostitution underbelly came to light, yet another temple town, Dharmapuri, has come under scanner for allegedly forcing teenage girls into flesh trade.

It has been learnt that about 40 families in the town engage in the flesh trade business, often sending their own daughters to brothels for selected periods of time, said local sources. This practice has been in existence in the town for the past few years, they added. Most of the pimps in the business allegedly come from Bellampalli in Mancherial district.

The town citizens have been repeatedly asking the authorities to shift the people engaging in the flesh trade business elsewhere, as the practice has been creating inconvenience and nuisance to the locals as well as the devotees visiting the Dharmapuri temple.

In addition to the temple town, more brothels could be spotted in the outskirts of Jagtial district and near the National Highway, attracting frequent customers, including lorry drivers and youngsters from often faraway areas. However, no action has been taken against these prostitution centres by the police yet.