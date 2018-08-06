Home States Telangana

Another temple town that’s a sex trade hub

Soon after the Yadagirigutta temple town’s ugly prostitution underbelly came to light, yet another temple town, Dharmapuri, has come under scanner for allegedly forcing teenage girls into flesh trade.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Soon after the Yadagirigutta temple town’s ugly prostitution underbelly came to light, yet another temple town, Dharmapuri, has come under scanner for allegedly forcing teenage girls into flesh trade.

It has been learnt that about 40 families in the town engage in the flesh trade business, often sending their own daughters to brothels for selected periods of time, said local sources. This practice has been in existence in the town for the past few years, they added. Most of the pimps in the business allegedly come from Bellampalli in Mancherial district. 

The town citizens have been repeatedly asking the authorities to shift the people engaging in the flesh trade business elsewhere, as the practice has been creating inconvenience and nuisance to the locals as well as the devotees visiting the Dharmapuri temple.

In addition to the temple town, more brothels could be spotted in the outskirts of Jagtial district and near the National Highway, attracting frequent customers, including lorry drivers and youngsters from often faraway areas. However, no action has been taken against these prostitution centres by the police yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta