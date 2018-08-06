Home States Telangana

Bhuvanagiri student drowns in Russia

A youngster from Bhuvanagiri town, pursuing medicine in Russia, drowned to death at a lake in Russia’s Stavropol state on Saturday. 24-year-old Gujja Naveen Kumar along with friends was on a picnic to

Published: 06th August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Gujja Naveen, who drowned to death at a lake in Russia | Express

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A youngster from Bhuvanagiri town, pursuing medicine in Russia, drowned to death at a lake in Russia’s Stavropol state on Saturday. 24-year-old Gujja Naveen Kumar along with friends was on a picnic to the lake to celebrate his birthday.

Naveen Kumar is the elder son of Yadagiri and Hemalatha and a native of RB colony in the town. He was about to complete his fifth year of MBBS at Orenburg medical university in another six months.

The family back home was informed about the tragedy on Saturday night. The friends in,formed the family that Naveen along with six other friends had gone to the lake. According to them, Naveen drowned accidentally while trying to swim and others could not save him. His body was retrieved by the local police after a two-hour long search in the lake.

Naveen’s father Yadagiri maintained that his son had gone to Russia in 2012. The bereaved parents are shell shocked and in a state of trauma and are expecting the corpse to be return to hometown at the earliest.
This is not the first such incident where students from Telugu states have drowned in water bodies abroad in the recent past. Earlier in July, a techie from Krishna district of AP, Gogineni Nagarjuna, had drowned at a waterfall near Charlotte city of North Carolina State in the USA.

