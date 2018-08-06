Home States Telangana

Jangaon becomes political quagmire

Politics at Jangaon Assembly constituency is turning interesting and confusing at the same time, with most of the political parties, struggling to find right candidate for the forthcoming assembly pol

Published: 06th August 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:23 AM

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Politics at Jangaon Assembly constituency is turning interesting and confusing at the same time, with most of the political parties, struggling to find right candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls.

Take the case of ruling TRS, whose sitting MLA Mutireddy Yadagiri Reddy, is always amid controversies and has not only lost his image in the party, but also among officials and people at large. He came into limelight when he allegedly used filthy language against the then collector A Sri Devasena, joint collector, and district revenue officer - all women - at an official meet, after these officials refused a proposal to convert six acres of Shikham land (land lying on the margins of water bodies) to build an office, guest house and a Haritha hotel. The collector even openly criticised the MLA which went viral in the social media and she was summoned by chief secretary for explanation. Following that she was shunted out from the district to Peddapalli.

There is also an allegation against Muthireddy that his men are involved in land grabbing and collecting money from contractors. Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly not happy with him and had secured an intelligence report on Muthireddy’s activities and political prospects. Though KCR had announced that he would retain all the sitting MLAs in the next polls, but in case of Muthireddy it looks like he would be replaced.

Meanwhile, to check Muthireddy, a software company owner Vamshidhar Reddy, said to be closed to municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao, who has political ambition, is being promoted by the party in the constituency. He has already started projecting himself as a strong contender for Jangaon ticket.

Even the situation in the main opposition party Congress is not so rosy as it is marred with internal politics. Chances of Senior Congress leader and former PCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah, winning the seat looks grim  following his differences with party former Bhongir MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and his staying away from the constituency for longer duration.  He hardly visits the constituency and most of the time is confined to press conferences and his tweets on social media.

Sometime back he deputed his daughter-in-law Vaishali to his constituency, but she too is not visiting it on a regular basis, except for some programme or protest.

Sources said that his supporters were also not happy with him as he was staying away from them. Over it,  he has differences with  party state chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Ponnala had been even keeping away from party programmes and maintaining his own group.  

There are also reports that in the newly-formed Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Jangaon leaders are exerting pressure on party chief M Kodandaram to contest Jangaon Assembly seat.

However, the prospects of other political parties do not look so good as the TDP, which once had good cadre base in the region has lost the grounds, with majority of them joining various parties Also, If Kodandaram decides to contest from Jangaon, the left parties and other caste based organisations may extend their support to him.

