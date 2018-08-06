Home States Telangana

KLIS Pkg 8 pump’s dry run a success

The dry run of the second 139 MW pump at Package 8 (Laxmipur village) in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was conducted  yesterday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dry run of the second 139 MW pump at Package 8 (Laxmipur village) in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was conducted  yesterday. The pump attained speed of 214 rpm(revolutions per minute) within ten minutes, said K Penta Reddy, the advisor for lift irrigation projects, after the dry run completed on Saturday.

There are 19 pump stations in the project and each station has seven pump houses. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said that the world’s biggest pump would being used for the first time for Kaleshwaram project. When the first pump at Package 8 completed its dry run, Rao had said, “Each package of the project has 400 MW power station.

By August 15, the four motors will start and by September, the remaining two motors will be made ready.”  Going by that, at least two more are slated to be functional before August 15. After that, through package 8, water will be lifted from the pump house and distributed to Mid Manair Reservoir. Earlier, the minister had said the Medigadda to Mid-Manair link should be completed by Dasara this year.
Medigadda is the source where Godavari water will be lifted for irrigating 18.25 lakh acres of a new ayacut and for stabilising another 18.75 lakh acres.

“In the past, the construction of big irrigation projects took decades to complete. Telangana has shown the way by completing KLIS in a record time,” said Harish Rao said.

