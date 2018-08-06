Leave scam: 2 more teachers lodge plaint

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: A day after a teacher was suspended in relation to the sensational leave encashment scam, two more government teachers have lodged complaints with the officials of the education department of Mahbubnagar on Sunday, alleging that the kingpin of scam Sekhar had siphoned off `6 lakh from their accounts by forging their signatures.

Of the `6 lakh, `4 lakh was withdrawn from the account of one victim and the remaining `2 lakh from another. The scam, when exposed by Express, had alerted the teachers, prompting them to check their accounts to find out if they too have unknowingly become victims.