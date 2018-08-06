‘NDA govt is committed to Dalits’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the NDA government is committed to protecting the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act following the apex court directions for security of Dalits, the former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya has said and accused the Telangana government of failing to fulfil its promises including providing security to Dalits in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said that the NDA government took up the exercise of moving a bill for providing constitutional powers to the National OBC Commission while protecting the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.