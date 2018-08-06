On eve of Natn’l Handloom Day, KTR takes to Twitter to promote the industry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to boost the handloom industry in the state, the state government is set to initiate several measures which include inviting handloom designers and private retailers to set up franchises on National Handloom Day (August 7).

On Sunday, industries and commerce minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, urging social media users to tweet pictures wearing handloom clothes. “As we approach the National Handloom Day on August 7, request you all to support the Handloom weavers/artists. Kindly spread the word by retweeting Telangana State Handloom Society (TSCO) website The Handloom Day will also witness the felicitation of Handloom weavers and distribution of benefits under the welfare schemes,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The state government is also set to host exhibitions, fashion shows, walks/rallies, handloom dress competitions and essay-writing. The government is also improving the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society website.

Categorisation, discount indicators and other overheads are being upgraded so that it generates the interest of prospective customers, Shailaja Ramaiyer, director of Handloom and Textiles, has said. “We found that if you get into the e-commerce business, there is a much better market for the handloom sector,” she said.

The modified website would be showcased on August 7 on the occasion of National Handloom Day, she said. As of now, TSCO runs 38 showroom across the state and handloom textile sales have improved by 50 per cent to 100 per cent in the past three years, officials claimed.

On August 7, the minister would inaugurate a handloom exhibition, and eminent handloom personalities including UNESCO goodwill ambassador for handlooms Bibi Russel will be felicitated. Skilled designers from Telangana will showcase the traditional handlooms of the state.

KTR @KTRTRS

As we approach the National Handloom Day on August 7, request you all to support the Handloom weavers/artists. Kindly spread the word by retweeting Telangana State Handloom Society (TSCO) website