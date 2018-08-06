PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi hugged each other as they don't have anyone in their homes: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming Rahul Gandhi’s embrace of PM Modi in the Parliament a few days ago, AIMIM MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi drew parallels of the incident with German dictator Hitler’s embrace of Jews before they were slaughtered in concentration camps.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmed Nagar on Sunday, Owaisi said, “Before Hitler sent 10-20 lakh Jews to concentration, many Jews had embraced him. Despite that, the Jews were killed in gas chambers. So Congress should drop the charade.” Owaisi criticised Gandhi’s reason for the hug that he wanted to show that Congress doesn’t have any hatred for the PM.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

The AIMIM chief also said that the two men hugged each other because they did not “have anyone to hug in their homes.” Owaisi said, “As both of them do not have anyone to hug in their homes, they go around hugging people outside.”

“From Turkey’s Erdogan to Abu Dhabi’s ruler, Modi hugs everyone in foreign tours. That is why marriage is so important,” Owaisi said, before urging the youngsters in his rally to “marry fast”. Apart from that, Owaisi vowed that not only would he win the Hyderabad seat in the next General Elections, but would also snatch the Secunderabad seat from BJP. Commenting on the National Register of Citizens.

He slammed the Centre and asked how it branded those excluded from the list as ‘infiltrators’. He then said, “If you want an NRC, then do it in Tripura and Jammu too. I learnt that the Tripura CM was born in 1971.”