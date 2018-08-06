Home States Telangana

Take risks, dream big: President Ram Nath Kovind at IIT Hyderabad convocation

‘IIT-Hyderabad has to remain relevant to the ‘fourth industrial revolution’, which will write script of the 21st century’

Published: 06th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

President Ramnath Kovind | File photo

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: “Please dream big and aim high. Please take risks. The time to do it is now,” President Ram Nath Kovind exhorted a gathering of future technology leaders at the seventh convocation of Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad here on Sunday.

“As second-generation IITians”, he said, “it is important that you borrow as well as learn from the models of the past. Conditions now are different from those in the 1950s and 1960s. India has changed a lot. Technology and the very discipline of engineering have evolved. Aspirations are no longer limited to the heavy industrial base that was created six decades ago. Rather, IIT-Hyderabad has to remain relevant to the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ that will write the script of the 21st century.”

President Kovind at the
convocation ceremony at
IIT - H and (l

As many as 566 students graduated in various disciplines from the institute on Sunday and took a mass oath. The President handed over gold medals to four students for excellence in academia. Ibrahim Dala, who graduated in computer science and engineering, received the President of India Gold Medal.
Kovind, during his 10-minute-long address, said that Hyderabad had a long tradition of scientific discovery and
application.

“I am told that there are as many as 19 research facilities and laboratories in Hyderabad. I have not even mentioned the private sector. Hyderabad-based companies are engaged in research in cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing of bio-pharmaceuticals and vaccines, and in the field of Information technology,” he said, adding that several CSIR, DST, DBT, DAE, DRDO and ISRO institutes and centres were based in the city.

“Individually these institutes are doing excellent work but the question is ‘Is their adequate cross-pollination?” he asked.  “The true major objective of IIT-H cannot be restricted to grade point averages, campus placements or a number of research publications but please break out of silos. I would go to the extent of urging greater engagement with institutes like Indian School of Business and National Academy of Legal Studies and Research.” Kovind said.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, deputy chief minister Md Mahmood Ali, irrigation minister, T Harish Rao and several other dignitaries were present.

Girls outnumbered in STEM

The growing concern over fewer number of girls taking up science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses reflected in the convocation ceremony as a minority of 131 girls graduated against 435 boys. However, there is a considerable increase in the total number of graduates compared to last year. In 2017, 389 boys and 84 girls graduated. Currently, there are about 2,550 students studying at the institution and 20 per cent of them are women. This year, PhD students stole the limelight as 58 students, a considerable number, took the doctoral degree.

One of city’s pearls

  • IIT-Hyderabad was founded in 2008. It is one of 23 IITs

  • IITs are governed under the legislation of Institutes of Technology Act, 1961

  • The sanctioned research grant for IIT-H is `350 crore

  • This year, it has started new courses in Artificial Intelligence and Humanities

  • Prof UB Desai is the director of the institute and BVR Mohan Reddy the board of governors.

  • All the students graduating this year wore handloom robes

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind IIT Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta