Victim can conduct prosecution

HYDERABAD: The courts will grant permission to de facto complainant, a victim, to conduct prosecution independently at any stage of proceedings and even to come on record as co-respondent either to assist the court or to assist the public prosecutor (PP) as the case may be. The trial courts will grant such relief, that too when assistant public prosecutors or additional PPs or PPs are not sufficiently available, one to each court, so that the trial process cannot be delayed.

According to the proviso in Section 24(8) of CrPC, the court may permit the victim to engage an advocate of his or her choice to assist the prosecution.

In a case before the Hyderabad High Court, the petitioner woman is the de facto complainant in the case pending before the metropolitan magistrate’s court at Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, wherein A1 is her husband, and A2 and A3 are parents-in-law and others who are relatives of her husband. The crime registered against them is for the offences punishable under Section 498-A of IPC (subjecting her to cruelty) and Sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.

After the final report was filed by the police, the magistrate took cognizance of the said offences. As the case was pending, the de facto complainant filed an application seeking permission for conducting prosecution through a private advocate. The accused persons opposed it by filing a counter and the magistrate dismissed her application. Aggrieved, she filed a quash petition before the High Court.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao found that the prosecution examined some witnesses and, after closure of the prosecution evidence, the accused was examined, and the latter filed an application to receive some documents which are copies of some private correspondence. The PP did not file a counter opposing it. Consequently, the application was allowed to receive the documents in defence evidence.

Earlier, the victim had filed an application wanting to engage a private advocate to assist the prosecution and the court allowed it only to assist the APP including to file any written arguments. She said the PP was over burdened and was in-charge of four courts and unable to concentrate and it required detailed cross-examination of the accused by her with reference to documents filed by the accused. Because the PP, who was in-charge for several courts, was unable to concentrate, which caused prejudice to her, she may be permitted to engage a private advocate to conduct the prosecution and cited the Dhariwal Industries case in the Supreme Court.

The PP filed a counter, saying that the petition was not maintainable as earlier permission was accorded to assist APP and file written arguments, and another petition for conducting prosecution through a private advocate cannot be allowed.

The judge held that the de facto complainant was entitled to conduct prosecution and participate in the proceeding including either personally or by engaging an advocate of his/her choice. He made it clear that while conducting the prosecution by the state represented by APP of the accused witnesses, the de facto complainant was permitted to engage a private advocate and conduct prosecution by further examination of any witness in addition to what APP conducted, if any.

