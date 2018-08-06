Whistleblower warder turns out to be corrupt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State prisons department has ordered an inquiry against its personnel for allegedly resorting to corruption in Cherlapally central prison. The inquiry was to find out if a warder was taking bribes from inmates to lend a phone.

In a letter addressing the chief minister, home minister, and the State principal secretary Y Srinivas, a warder from the prison levelled allegations against his boss Dasaratham, DSP, claiming that `2 lakh is being charged by the department to lend phone to the inmates. Adding that several complaints submitted to the prison higher-ups have been disregarded, he threatened to commit suicide if the practice continues.

However, the allegations were found to be false through an inquiry conducted by the department. It was instead found that Srinivas himself was resorting to corruption. It was later realised that he wrote the letter as a preemptive measure for the officers to lessen the punishment. The Kushaiguda police have not registered a complaint and is still probing into the incident.