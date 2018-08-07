Even if you slit our throats, we’ll continue to be Muslims: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raked up yet another controversy with his statement of converting the perpetrators, who shaved the beard of a Muslim man in Haryana, to Islam.

Owaisi, who was addressing a public meeting here late Sunday night said, “Even if you (the attackers) slit our throats we will not stop being Muslims. This is our Constitutional right. So we won’t stop growing our beards. Instead we will convert you to Islam through our truth and then you too would keep beard.”

A Muslim man in Haryana’s Gurugram was allegedly forced to shave off his beard by three people on August 2. The three were identified as Eklash, Gaurav from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Haryana.Owaisi’s comments received widespread criticism on social media. Joining the issue with Owaisi, BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh, who in a video message said, “Even if your family keeps it for seven generations, you can’t convert Hindus to Muslims.

All you can do is bark like a mad wolf. “In future, we will take up ghar wapsi. True muslims, whose forefathers were Hindus will be converted back to Hinduism and India will become Akhand Hindu Rashtra.” Despite AIMIM being in power for decades in Hyderabad, Muslims of Old City still continue to be poor, Raja Singh said. He further said, “They claim that they serve Muslims. However, despite ruling for decades, the economic status of Muslims in the Old City has not developed. Poor Muslims continue to be poor.”

Singh alleged that AIMIM has been indulging in corruption and has amassed wealth through shady deals. “Asaduddin’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was a rickshaw puller. Today he has palaces and other properties. How did he get this much wealth?” Singh asked. “Today, thousands of acres of Waqf land is being grabbed by the Owaisi brothers and their MLAs. Some of them have already been sold,” Singh alleged. “Muslims in Old City will remain poor, till the time AIMIM stay in power,’’ he said.