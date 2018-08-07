GHMC worker flees with bag containing Rs 30 lakh from auto in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 48 year-old GHMC worker, who committed the theft of a bag containing Rs 30 lakh cash, was arrested by the Gopalpuram police on Monday. Police seized Rs 28.40 lakh stolen cash from the accused. According to police, on August 1, B Mohini, resident of New Nallakunta, lodged a complaint with police saying that her bag containing Rs 30 lakh cash went missing while she was travelling in an auto. Based on a complaint, police registered cases and took up investigation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone, B Sumathi said that the detective team zeroed in on the auto in which complainant was travelling and the auto driver was summoned to appear before police suspecting his involvement. “After questioning the auto driver, we formed four teams and collected footage of CCTVs installed at the place of offence took place. We have verified footage at least 42 cameras and found a bag falling from auto near, Bawarchi hotel of cross roads. The footage revealed that the GHMC worker was picking up the bag,’’ the DCP said.

Police came into contact with GHMC supervisor Srinivas and identified the worker as Ramulu, a rickshaw puller. Based on information, police detained Ramulu and questioned him. During the investigation, Ramulu confessed to have taken away the bag.

Based on confessional statement, police recovered Rs 5 lakh from a nearby dumping yard and from there, police proceeded to Gangaram of Maheshwaram and recovered Rs 23.40 lakh at his house. The accused further confessed that he gave Rs 59,700 to his son K Srisailam for buying a two wheele and Rs 1 lakh to his brother-in-law V Srisailam to meet the medical expenses of his wife’s treatment.Police recovered a total of Rs 28.40 lakh from the accused. The accused was arrested and produced before the court.