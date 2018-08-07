Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court Judge buys water bottle amid hearing

A division bench of the High Court on Monday directed the authorities of the State’s legal metrology department to inform it by Wednesday.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday directed the authorities of the State’s legal metrology department to inform it by Wednesday about the steps taken against the manufacturers of packaged drinking water bottles who e failed to declare the name, phone number and address of the contact person/office on the water bottle for any consumer complaints. 

Interestingly, during the course of hearing, chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan, in order to clear his doubt, called up one of his staff members and gave him money to get a water bottle from the court canteen. Accordingly, the person went and bought a water bottle. The CJ, after examining the bottle, directed the legal metrology authorities concerned to tell about the steps taken against the companies which failed to declare the above details on the water bottles.

The bench, comprising the CJ and justice V Ramasubramanian, passed the order on an appeal filed by the Telangana government against the order of a single judge who had allowed the petition of Himjal Beverages Pvt Ltd at Patancheru in Medak district who were dealing in bottled and packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Kinley’.

On April 24 this year, legal metrology authorities seized about one lakh water bottles for non-display of the required details. Challenging the same, the company moved the court contending that the authorities seized the bottles in an arbitrary manner. The said products were prepared, manufactured and packed by it with utmost care and precaution in conformity with law, including the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, it contended. Finding fault with the action of the authorities, the single judge allowed the company’s plea and directed immediate release of the seized bottles. Aggrieved by it, the authorities of food and civil supplies appealed to the bench.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the government counsel said the seizure was made as per the guidelines prescribed under the Act. The CJ wanted to know about the details printed on the water bottle and immediately called up one of his staff members and gave him money to get a bottle from the court canteen.

After examining the label of the bottle (Bisleri) brought by his staffer, the CJ told the government counsel that there was only toll-free number which would be useful for the consumer to make a complaint, and no other details. Though some of them say that the bottle contains mineral water, it was only packaged water, he observed.In reply, the government counsel said the authorities would take action even against Bisleri company. The bench has asked authorities to provide all details and posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

