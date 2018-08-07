Home States Telangana

Man arrested for using pepper spray on women just for ‘fun’ in Hyderabad

A 19 year-old youngster, who harassed a woman using pepper spray because he thought it was ‘fun’, was arrested by Kalapathar police on Monday.

Published: 07th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19 year-old youngster, who harassed a woman using pepper spray because he thought it was ‘fun’, was arrested by Kalapathar police on Monday. The accused, Yasin Ahmed works at a water servicing centre. Police inspector M Ravi said the accused was drinking near the Zoo park and was harassing passers by using the pepper spray.  Soon, local people gathered around and caught hold of the accused and began thrashing him. He was then handed over to a police patrol that was passing by the area. 

Later, one Zaheera Begum lodged a complaint with the police stating that when she was walking towards to Mochi Colony, the miscreant came to the place in intoxicated condition and started using pepper spray on her. She was shifted to nearby hospital by locals. Based on complaint, police registered a case 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC and arrested him.

