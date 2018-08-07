Home States Telangana

Modi government too failed to protect rights of Dalits, Adivasis: Telangana MP Balka Suman

When Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, then India became Indira and Indira became India. Later, there was Emergency and we all know what had happened then.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Modi-led NDA government and the previous Congress government miserably failed to protect the rights of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and minorities, TRS MP Balka Suman has said. Participating in a debate on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, he said, “The Modi-led BJP government is doing nothing less than what its predecessors had done. It is simply following the footsteps of the Congress governments.

When Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, then India became Indira and Indira became India. Later, there was Emergency and we all know what had happened then. What is happening now? We keep hearing Clean India, Green India, Skill India, Make in India and, finally, it is Modi India. In Modi’s India, where are the Dalits, tribals and minorities? What is happening today?” he said in a stringent criticism of the Modi government just a day after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had met prime minister Modi. Suman began his speech recalling the massacre of 13 Dalits at Chundur of AP on August 6 in 1991. 
Include Muslims: Owaisi

Voicing his support for the SC/ST Amendment bill that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Centre to include Muslims in the Bill as there was a threat to “their life and culture”. Owaisi said, “I thank the millions of Dalits who force this anti-Dalit government into bringing this Bill. They have created a fear of loss of power in the Centre.” He also slammed the Supreme Court for diluting the SC/ST law in the first place.

