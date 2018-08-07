No advocate general still? Congress leader goes to Hyderabad HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has approached the High Court, questioning the non-appointment of state advocate-general by the Telangana government since March 26 this year when the post fell vacant following the resignation by D Prakash Reddy. Reddy filed the PIL seeking directions to the state government authorities concerned to forthwith appoint advocate- general in accordance with Article 165.

He said the post of AG cannot be treated as that of a government servant because the AG holds the office to discharge constitutional functions. He is not controlled by the governor or the state government because while giving advice to the government on any legal matter referred to him, he is free to exercise his discretion though, according to law.

Under Article 177 he is conferred the right to audience before a state legislature _ both in the Assembly and the Council _ since he is treated on a par with the minister, he pointed out.Reddy further submitted that the office of advocate-general is a public office. He not only has a right to address the Houses of Legislature but also is required to perform other statutory functions in terms of Section 302 of Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure and Section 23 of the Advocates Act. Each of such functions by him is of great public importance. The state, as a litigant, can appoint as many lawyers as it pleases to defend it but cannot appoint more than one AG, he noted.