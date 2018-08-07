Orient Cement signs MoU with Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Orient Cement has signed an agreement with Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation on Monday for procuring limestone for the proposed expansion of its manufacturing facility at Devapur near Mancherial.CK Birla, chairman of CK Birla Group, which owns Orient Cement, met Industries, Mines and Geology Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad and discussed about the expansion plans.

According to information from Industries Minister’s office, Orient Cement will be expanding its existing facility at Devapur near Mancherial with an investment of about Rs 2,000 crore. The proposed new investment for the expansion of existing integrated cement production plant of Orient Cement is expected to create direct employment for 4,000 and indirect employment for another 4000 people.

Orient Cement is planning to expand its Devapur plant’s capacity from 5 Million Tonnes per annum to 8 Million Tonnes per annum.“Orient Cement’s fresh investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Telangana will create direct employment to 4,000 and indirect employment to 4,000 people. We have asked them to recruit local people and even assured them of setting up a skilling and training institute to provide skilled manpower. We will also provide them limestone,” said KTR.