Prisons department in Telangana continues fight against obesity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prisons Department is trying to tighten the belt of its force. In a bid to make its men fitter, Director General Prisons VK Singh has issued an order to 1,600 staff members to manage their BMI. The department has identified about 56 men in the team who tip over to the unhealthy side with a BMI exceeding 25. “This is not a new exercise, since the last 3 years we have been undertaking monthly fitness tests. Those identified are given a charge memo declaring them ‘physically unfit’ and a time of 3 months to reduce their weight. They are even referred to the in-house doctor for consultation,” Singh said.