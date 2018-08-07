Home States Telangana

Roof collapse: Records of students’ taken over in Telangana

On Saturday, the department had issued a list of 11 schools in the vicinity and had instructed parents to approach any of those to admit their children.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Education Department officials visited the New Century Public School, Kukatpally, where two school children lost lives and three others were grievously injured after the roof of a stage collapsed and came crashing down on them, and recovered all records on Monday. Officials said that the records would be used to send the transfer certificates of the 160 students currently on the rolls of the New Century Public School, to other schools where they would be seeking admission. 

On Saturday, the department had issued a list of 11 schools in the vicinity and had instructed parents to approach any of those to admit their children. After the tragedy struck, the School had been sealed by the officials. In addition to the school is losing its affiliation, there is a likelihood that the entire building would be razed. 

Speaking to Express, V Anjaneyulu Mandal Education Officer, Medchal said he conducted a meeting with the parents informed them that the Century School management has agreed to refund the fee of the students who had paid the fee for the entire academic year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Education Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield