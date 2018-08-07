Roof collapse: Records of students’ taken over in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Education Department officials visited the New Century Public School, Kukatpally, where two school children lost lives and three others were grievously injured after the roof of a stage collapsed and came crashing down on them, and recovered all records on Monday. Officials said that the records would be used to send the transfer certificates of the 160 students currently on the rolls of the New Century Public School, to other schools where they would be seeking admission.

On Saturday, the department had issued a list of 11 schools in the vicinity and had instructed parents to approach any of those to admit their children. After the tragedy struck, the School had been sealed by the officials. In addition to the school is losing its affiliation, there is a likelihood that the entire building would be razed.

Speaking to Express, V Anjaneyulu Mandal Education Officer, Medchal said he conducted a meeting with the parents informed them that the Century School management has agreed to refund the fee of the students who had paid the fee for the entire academic year.