Sexual harassment charges against Gandra a conspiracy by TRS: Telangana Congress leaders

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A day after a woman protested in front of senior Congress leader and former chief whip Gandra Venkataramana Reddy’s residence, accusing him of cheating and sexual harassment, district Congress leaders say that it was a conspiracy planned by local TRS leaders against them. They claim that since the party was growing stronger in the district, the TRS leaders are resorting to all sorts of unethical means.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, DCC chief N Rajender Reddy stated that the way things were moving in the Venkataramana Reddy’s case, it had become very clear that it was the handiwork of ruling party leaders. “TRS leaders are acting like ‘Shikandi’ and using women to defame our leaders. We have information that the local peoples’ representative was behind the entire drama,” he alleged . In fact, case was filed against the former MLA at the behest of TRS leaders, he claimed.

Rajender Reddy stated that he too was implicated in the murder of former corporator Anisheety Murali and even former minister D Sridhar Babu was also trapped by TRS leaders. Since TRS is losing support, they were trying to defame opposition party leaders for political gain, he said. The DCC chief also found fault with police for registering case against Venkataramana Reddy without inquiring about the her credentials.

PCC secretary N Srinivas alleged that the woman and the person who was accompanying her, were supporters of Warangal West TRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar. “Everyone in the constituency knows that the woman and the person who was guiding Vijaylaxmi during her dharna in front of Venkataramana Reddy’s residence are Vinay Bhaskar’s supporter. They were even seen with Nizambad MP K Kavitha,” he said. Cases were filed against Vijayalaxmi for blackmailing one Ashok Reddy of Narsampet and the police, without inquiring about her background, have registered a case against Venkataramana Reddy, which shows that it is a politically motivated case, he alleged.