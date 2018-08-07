Home States Telangana

Supervision of schools in Telangana hit due to staff crunch?

Though each of the 31 districts has a DEO, only 10 are regular, rest are acting DEOs.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of vacant regular district education officers (DEO), deputy district education officers (DyDEO) and mandal education officers (MEO) posts in the State has resulted in a plethora of problems for the school education department, and particularly lack of supervision of schools by the authorities.Though each of the 31 districts of the State has a DEO, only 10 are regular, the remaining ones are acting DEOs. In addition, all the 63 dy DEO posts lie vacant. 

In 584 mandals, there are 539 MEO posts but only 36 regular MEOs are presently in the job. In the other mandals, headmasters are given the additional charge of MEOs. The headmasters, as a result, allege that they are unable to attend to their duties since they are always on inspection of schools and each headmaster is in-charge of at least 200 schools.   

Chava Ravi, general secretary, United Teachers Federation said that lack of regular appointments is having a telling impact on the school education in the state. “The teaching community, therefore, is demanding regularisation of 21 DEO posts, along with one DEO per constituency. Each mandal should have an MEO, which means government needs to sanction 45 additional posts along with the recruitment of regular MEOs in all 584 mandals. Overlooking the need for supervisory officials has resulted in the collapse of the education sector in the state,” said the teacher and added that the filling up of the posts need to be done by way of promotion.

It was in 2005 that promotions had last happened. With the matter pending in the court, all promotions pertaining to teachers have been held in abeyance for more than a decade.  “There is absenteeism, they don’t teach and no schemes are properly implemented,” T Susheel, another teacher said.

