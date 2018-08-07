Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s sister passes away

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fourth sister Leelamma (78) died at her residence in Alwal here on Monday after a brief illness. She is survived by two sons. 

Published: 07th August 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fourth sister Leelamma (78) died at her residence in Alwal here on Monday after a brief illness. She is survived by two sons. Rao, who was in Delhi and supposed to meet Union home minister Rajnath Singh to discuss state’s issues, cut short his tour and returned to Hyderabad. From the airport he went directly to the residence of Leelamma and paid homage to her.

Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, MP K Kavitha and others also paid homage to Leelamma. Leelamma was consigned to flames at the Alwal burial grounds in the evening. Deputy CM K Srihari, mayor B.Rammohan, AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were among those who mourned Leelamma’s death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield