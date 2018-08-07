Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s sister passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fourth sister Leelamma (78) died at her residence in Alwal here on Monday after a brief illness. She is survived by two sons. Rao, who was in Delhi and supposed to meet Union home minister Rajnath Singh to discuss state’s issues, cut short his tour and returned to Hyderabad. From the airport he went directly to the residence of Leelamma and paid homage to her.

Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, MP K Kavitha and others also paid homage to Leelamma. Leelamma was consigned to flames at the Alwal burial grounds in the evening. Deputy CM K Srihari, mayor B.Rammohan, AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were among those who mourned Leelamma’s death.