Home States Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi likely to support NDA candidate

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which has six members in the Rajya Sabha, is likely to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which has six members in the Rajya Sabha, is likely to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections. According to sources, TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take a decision on the RS deputy chairman elections either on Tuesday or Wednesday. The elections will be held on August 9. 

Chandrasekhar Rao could not attend any official programmes or could not discuss any issues with party leaders on Monday, on account of his sister’s death. “The CM may discuss with us on the RS polls either on Tuesday or Wednesday,” a party leader said. However, sources said that TRS was all likely to support the NDA candidate. With the recent biennial elections, the strength of the TRS increased to six. 

Though the BJP emerged as the single biggest party in the  Rajya Sabha, it lacked sufficient numbers to win the seat in RS. The BJP’s strength is 73 and the Congress has 50 members. Thus the BJP is expected to field JD(U) members as NDA candidate. In such case, the TRS will not directly vote for BJP and it will support a regional party candidate.The support of regional and smaller parties is essential for BJP to win the deputy chairman post in RS. The total votes required is 123 for winning the seat as against the total 245 seats in the Rajya Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield