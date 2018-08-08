Home States Telangana

Bihar CM Nitish calls Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking his support

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao received a call from his Bihar counterpart and Janta Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao received a call from his Bihar counterpart and Janta Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The Bihar Chief Minister reportedly sought the support of TRS in the deputy chairperson elections in Rajya Sabha.

The BJP-led NDA is fielding JD (U)’s Harivansh Narayan Singh as its candidate for the post of deputy chairperson. In this background, Nitish called up Rao seeking TRS support for Harivansh’s candidature.
KCR, meanwhile, told Nitish that he would discuss the issue within the party before reaching to a final decision.

With KCR leaving for Chennai on Wednesday to pay last tributes to DMK leader Karunanidhi, the TRS may take a decision on this regard by Wednesday evening.

Going by what the party insiders say, TRS, which has six members in the RS, will support the NDA candidate in the polls.

