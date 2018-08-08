Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman moots meeting on defence lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be called a goodwill gesture, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday mooted another round of official talks to discuss handing over of Defence lands in Hyderabad to the Telangana government.

Sitharaman tweeted to this effect on Tuesday in reply to another tweet of Industries minister KT Rama Rao. KTR had on Monday tweeted that Defence Ministry should adopt same principle or courtesy to Telangana which was accorded by it to Karnataka.

The Defence ministry has handed over 210 acres of land in Bengaluru to Karnataka government for taking up the infrastructure project. Defence officials handed over the lands in the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman in Bengaluru on Saturday.

KTR’s Monday’s tweet was a response to this. In response to KTR’s tweet, the Defence minister tweeted wishing that officials of the Defence ministry and State government would work out the details together for finalisation (of transfer of lands).