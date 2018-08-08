Home States Telangana

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman moots meeting on defence lands

The meeting will discuss handing over of defence lands in Hyderabad to State govt

Published: 08th August 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be called a goodwill gesture, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday mooted another round of official talks to discuss handing over of Defence lands in Hyderabad to the Telangana government.

Sitharaman tweeted to this effect on Tuesday in reply to another tweet of Industries minister KT Rama Rao. KTR had on Monday tweeted that Defence Ministry should adopt same principle or courtesy to Telangana which was accorded by it to Karnataka.

The Defence ministry has handed over 210 acres of land in Bengaluru to Karnataka government for taking up the infrastructure project. Defence officials handed over the lands in the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman in Bengaluru on Saturday.

KTR’s Monday’s tweet was a response to this. In response to KTR’s tweet, the Defence minister tweeted wishing that officials of the Defence ministry and State government would work out the details together for finalisation (of transfer of lands).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Defence lands in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema