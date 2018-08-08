India lost political stalwart: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao on Karunanidhi's demise

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said with the demise of M. Karunanidhi, India has lost a political stalwart and it will be difficult to fill the void.

Rao expressed his deep condolences on the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In his condolence message, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that Karunanidhi was an undaunted political fighter and mass leader who struggled for the socio-economic development of marginalised sections of the society in Tamil Nadu.

Rao will leave for Chennai on Wednesday and participate in the last rites of Karunanidhi. The CM will personally pay tributes on behalf of Telangana people to late Karunanidhi, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan also expressed his condolences on the demise of Karunanidhi.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Sri M. Karunanidhi. In his passing away, the nation in general and Tamil Nadu state in particular have lost a great administrator and a wonderful human being. May his soul rest in peace. I convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the Governor said in his message.