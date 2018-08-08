Home States Telangana

India lost political stalwart: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao on Karunanidhi's demise

Chandrasekhar Rao said that Karunanidhi was an undaunted political fighter and mass leader who struggled for the socio-economic development of marginalised sections of the society in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karunanidhi

DMK chief M Karunanidhi (File | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said with the demise of M. Karunanidhi, India has lost a political stalwart and it will be difficult to fill the void.

Rao expressed his deep condolences on the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In his condolence message, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said that Karunanidhi was an undaunted political fighter and mass leader who struggled for the socio-economic development of marginalised sections of the society in Tamil Nadu.

Rao will leave for Chennai on Wednesday and participate in the last rites of Karunanidhi. The CM will personally pay tributes on behalf of Telangana people to late Karunanidhi, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan also expressed his condolences on the demise of Karunanidhi.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Sri M. Karunanidhi. In his passing away, the nation in general and Tamil Nadu state in particular have lost a great administrator and a wonderful human being. May his soul rest in peace. I convey my condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the Governor said in his message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Karunanidhi M Karunanidhi DMK chief Karunanidhi death Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema