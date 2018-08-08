Home States Telangana

IT Minister KT Rama Rao urges handloom weavers to adopt latest tech to boost sales

On the occasion of National Handlooms Day, Minister KT Rama Rao urged designers and weavers to adopt latest technologies which would help them in boosting their sales.

Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with a weaver on the occasion of National Handlooms Day, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of National Handlooms Day, Minister KT Rama Rao urged designers and weavers to adopt latest technologies which would help them in boosting their sales.

KTR, while visiting the stalls set up at the Handlooms and Textiles Exhibition at People’s Plaza on Tuesday, interacted with stakeholders. “Reputed fashion designers will be roped in to give a new look to traditional handloom,” he said addressing weavers. He also urged weavers to bring in small changes in their designs which would be more relatable with youngsters.  Rao said that the government has allocated a budget of Rs 400 crore for handloom sector and textiles for 2018-19 which was highest in the country.

That apart, around 35 handloom weavers were given the Konda Laxman Bapuji award for excellence in the industry. Loan waiver cheques were also handed over to beneficaries under Cheneta Mitra and Nethannaku Cheyuta schemes. KTR also participated in an event at Shilaparamam which saw the attendance of US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda and others.

