Medical colleges: Hyderabad HC strikes down Para 5 (ii) of GO 550

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving the way for admissions to medical colleges in AP and Telangana, a division bench of High Court on Tuesday directed authorities of health universities in the two States to proceed further with subsequent phases of counselling for admissions without taking into account para 5 (ii) of GO 550 for the academic year 2018-19.

“The universities (KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana and NTR University of Health Sciences, AP), which have already made admissions in the first phase of counselling as per the interim order passed earlier by the court, shall proceed further with the subsequent phases of counselling as per this judgment,” the bench said.

Making it clear that implementation of para 5(ii) of GO 550 would result in crossing the 50 pc reservation limit fixed by the Supreme Court, the bench set aside the said para of GO 550 which allows the seat (allocated to meritorious reserved category candidate) vacated by a reserved candidate in open competition shall be filled with a candidate from the same reservation category only, in order of merit.

The bench, comprising chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian, passed the order on a batch of petitions filed for and against the GO.

In 2001, the then united AP government had issued GO 550 for filling seats (allocated to meritorious reserved category candidates), which fell vacant, with another reserved category candidates. Petitions were filed for and against the GO.