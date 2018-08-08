MEIL to supply piped cooking gas to 5.5 lakh households in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering has bagged the mega project of supplying cooking gas to ten districts of Telangana. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) chairperson Vandana Sharma, in a letter written to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, said cooking gas would be supplied to 5.5 lakh families in the State under the project at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. As part of the Central government’s decision to supply cooking gas to every household in rural areas, MEIL secured three bids in Telangana (covering ten districts) in fresh bids.

Of the total bids opened by the board, those pertaining to Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts have been opened and a few more are yet to be opened.

The Centre’s aim is to supply cooking gas to one crore families by 2020. Currently, it is not only meeting the needs of Krishna district in AP, Tumkur in Karnataka, Gruha in Belgavi but is also meeting industry needs in addition to supplying compressed natural gas to vehicles.

MEIL associate vice-president P Rajesh Reddy said, “MEIL, which is supplying gas with the slogan, ‘Megha Gas: It’s smart, It’s Good’, is gearing up for gas supply in the new districts of Telangana.”

Gas will be drawn from Trunk Line Network and project will be completed in eight years.

Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mahabubabad and Jangaon districts are categorised as one unit (Rs 300 crore); Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam are categoried as second unit (Rs 300 crore), and Nalgonda, Suryapet amd Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri are categorised as third unit (Rs 500 crore).

As part of this project, Megha Gas proposes to lay 800-inch kilometres of pipelines (Gas pipelines are measured in inch km) in Khammam and Kothagudem. Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad and Jangaon will need 800-inch km, and Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri will require 1,500 inch kilometres of pipelines. Similarly, the ten districts would necessitate arranging 80 filling stations.

This project will ensure supply of gas to one lakh families in Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mahabubabad and Jangaon, another one lakh families in Kothagudem unit, and 3.5 lakh families in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri unit.