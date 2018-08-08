Theatres to undergo more inspections in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the first round of inspections at multiplexes and single-screen theatres, the legal metrology department is readying for the second round of inspections.

The twist is that it would be inspecting the same places to check for violations and if found guilty, the billing transaction machines would be seized.

“We will be inspecting the same theatres and multiplexes that were earlier checked for violations in the coming few days.

The seven teams which were earlier deployed would be redeployed. And, if found guilty of violations, the billing equipment would be seized,” a senior official stated.