Home States Telangana

Theatres to undergo more inspections in Hyderabad

After the first round of inspections at multiplexes and single-screen theatres, the legal metrology department is readying for the second round of inspections.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the first round of inspections at multiplexes and single-screen theatres, the legal metrology department is readying for the second round of inspections.

The twist is that it would be inspecting the same places to check for violations and if found guilty, the billing transaction machines would be seized.

“We will be inspecting the same theatres and multiplexes that were earlier checked for violations in the coming few days.

The seven teams which were earlier deployed would be redeployed. And, if found guilty of violations, the billing equipment would be seized,” a senior official stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema