Will Rahul Gandhi’s seminar on employment at Osmania University be apolitical?

HYDERABAD: NSUI members from Osmania University who have been waiting for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit for the last four years have said that during his upcoming visit on August 14 to the varsity, Rahul would address an ‘apolitical’ event on the issue of employment.

It is no secret that employment has been a major challenge for the TRS government in the State and a seminar on ‘India and Telangana Education and Employment’ can hardly be without political undertones.

It may be recalled that last year OU had released a circular banning all non-academic public gatherings on the campus. On Tuesday, nearly 500 students from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), along with other Dalit and Left students organisations, staged a protest rally demanding permission to allow the Congress chief to address students in the varsity during his visit to the State.

“It will be an hour-long programme on Aug 14 on pressing issues like education and unemployment. Since there are no political undertones to it, we don’t see any reason why the administration should withhold permission,” M Krishank, Congress student leader, said.

He added that ABVP and TRS-backed students were against Gandhi’s visit to the university as OU students had not given the desired reception to chief minister KCR during the last year’s Centenary celebrations. Manavatha Roy from the Unemployed JAC, OU, justified the apolitical stand of the seminar by saying that Gandhi would be accompanied by only the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on account of the protocol. “,” he said.

Though the initial choice of venue was Arts College, later students sought permission to hold it at the Tagore auditorium.