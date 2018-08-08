Home States Telangana

Will Rahul Gandhi’s seminar on employment at Osmania University be apolitical?

It is no secret that employment has been a major challenge for the TRS government in the State and a seminar on ‘India and Telangana Education and Employment’ can hardly be without political undertone

Published: 08th August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NSUI members from Osmania University who have been waiting for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit for the last four years have said that during his upcoming visit on August 14 to the varsity, Rahul would address an ‘apolitical’ event on the issue of employment.

It is no secret that employment has been a major challenge for the TRS government in the State and a seminar on ‘India and Telangana Education and Employment’ can hardly be without political undertones.
It may be recalled that last year OU had released a circular banning all non-academic public gatherings on the campus. On Tuesday, nearly 500 students from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), along with other Dalit and Left students organisations, staged a protest rally demanding permission to allow the Congress chief to address students in the varsity during his visit to the State.

“It will be an hour-long programme on Aug 14 on pressing issues like education and unemployment. Since there are no political undertones to it, we don’t see any reason why the administration should withhold permission,” M Krishank, Congress student leader, said. 

He added that ABVP and TRS-backed students were against Gandhi’s visit to the university as OU students had not given the desired reception to chief minister KCR during the last year’s Centenary celebrations. Manavatha Roy from the Unemployed JAC, OU, justified the apolitical stand of the seminar by saying that Gandhi would be accompanied by only the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on account of the protocol. “,” he said.  

Though the initial choice of venue was Arts College, later students sought permission to hold it at the Tagore auditorium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania University Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi’s seminar on employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema