Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court refuses to interfere in seizure of goods at theatres

In a set back to the owners of various multiplexes in Telangana state, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the action of the officials of legal metrology, weights and measure

Published: 09th August 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a set back to the owners of various multiplexes in Telangana state, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the action of the officials of legal metrology, weights and measures in seizing the food containers and unpackaged food items sold by them within the premises of multiplexes.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was admitting the petitions filed by the owners of several multiplexes challenging the action of the authorities in conducting inspection of its premises and seizing the billing machines, empty containers bills and unpackaged food items sold by them within the premises.
The petitioners urged the court to stay the seizure order of the officials and to direct the authorities not to conduct any further inspection or seizure of the items sold by them.

Refusing to grant stay on seizure of items, the judge directed the concerned authorities of legal metrology, weights and measures to file counter affidavits on the issue, and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects