Hyderabad High Court refuses to interfere in seizure of goods at theatres

HYDERABAD: In a set back to the owners of various multiplexes in Telangana state, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the action of the officials of legal metrology, weights and measures in seizing the food containers and unpackaged food items sold by them within the premises of multiplexes.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was admitting the petitions filed by the owners of several multiplexes challenging the action of the authorities in conducting inspection of its premises and seizing the billing machines, empty containers bills and unpackaged food items sold by them within the premises.

The petitioners urged the court to stay the seizure order of the officials and to direct the authorities not to conduct any further inspection or seizure of the items sold by them.

Refusing to grant stay on seizure of items, the judge directed the concerned authorities of legal metrology, weights and measures to file counter affidavits on the issue, and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.