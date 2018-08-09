SW monsoon plays hide and seek with Telangana

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abnormality marks southwest monsoon over Telangana this year. In the 69 days till Wednesday since start of monsoon season on June 1, there have been a massive 44 days when the rainfall was recorded below the normal level. On most of these days, average rainfall in the state has been less than even 1 centimetre, as per data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Whereas, of the remaining 25 days, on most of the days the average rainfall spiked sharply above the normal levels, raining almost 2-8 times above the normal levels.

Highlighting the abnormality in southwest monsoon rainfall this year, Dr K Nagaratna, Head of Weather Forecasting division and Scientist-D at IMD, Hyderabad told Express that this year, while the monsoon rainfall has been fairly widespread covering most of the geographical area, the intensity of rainfall has been very weak. She said, “Almost 75 per cent rain gauges in the state have been recording light to moderate rainfall, with most part of the rains falling under the light category. Even in the north although some places have experienced flooding, the systems casing rainfall have been short-lived and unstable.” As per the IMD, light rainfall is 2.5-7.5 mm and moderate is 7.6-35.5 mm.

Climate change?

Dr Nagaratna said the reason behind widespread but low intensity rainfall in Telangana is absence of low pressure systems, depressions and deep depressions, over West-central Bay of Bengal, which is necessary for occurrence of rain in AP and Telangana. However, she said the reasons behind why these low pressure systems have not been forming can be many, including climate change.

She said that to maintain sufficient levels of moisture in soil to help in germination of seeds it is important that it rains at least 2-6 cm everyday. However, that has not been the case in the state.

17 districts parched

The overall rainfall in the state till August 8 was 338 mm, which is 20% lower than the normal of 423.4mm as per TSDPS, making monsoon in the state deficient. In Hyderabad the rainfall recorded till now has been 177.8 mm against normal 325.8mm. 17 districts in the state have recorded deficient rainfall