Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy case: Law secretaries file appeal

Assembly and law secretaries claim that they have no role to play in implementation of single judge’s order.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in the expulsion case of Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, the state Assembly and law department secretaries have filed appeals before a division bench of the High Court against the order of a single judge who had set aside the expulsion order of the Assembly and the gazette notification issued by the state government notifying vacancy for Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) constituencies.

At present, the contempt case filed by Komatireddy and Sampath against both the secretaries was pending before the single judge i.e. justice B Siva Sankara Rao  and it will come up for hearing on August 10. They sought action against law secretary V Niranjan Rao and Assembly secretary V Narasimha Charyulu for deliberately not implementing the order passed by the court on April 17 this year. On an earlier occasion, the judge, prima facie, had felt that there was contempt in not implementing the court order and, at one stage, decided to issue Form-1 notices to the secretaries for their appearance in court for explanation.

The counsels representing the two secretaries sought some time to make their submissions in the contempt case, saying that consultations were going on with regard to implementation of the court order in restoring the petitioners’ (Komatireddy and Sampath) membership of Assembly. Apprehending legal problems in future, the secretaries now filed appeals before the division bench stating that they had no role to play in the implementation of the earlier order of the single judge.

As soon as the court proceedings commenced, additional advocate-general J Ramachandra Rao urged the bench comprising chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian to hear the appeals urgently, saying that the contempt case was coming up for hearing on August 10 and the single judge was expected to implead the Assembly speaker in the case and issue notices to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Komatireddy and Sampath Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects