Work on 41 gates of Sundilla barrage complete in Telangana

Erection of 41 of the 74 gates for the Sundilla barrage, which is being built as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS), has been completed so far.

Irrigation minister Harish Rao inspects the Annaram Barrage work at Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Erection of 41 of the 74 gates for the Sundilla barrage, which is being built as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS), has been completed so far, and fixing of three more gates is nearing completion.

“Of the remaining 31 gates, 20 gates will arrive at the site in next 15 days,” project engineers informed irrigation minister T Harish Rao at an on-the-spot review meeting on Wednesday. He inspected the work on the barrage gates, guide bunds and others. The minister asked the officials to expedite the works, especially on the left and right bunds. “If the guide bund work is completed till a safe level, then the work will not be hampered even if 1 tmcft of water is pumped through the barrage,” Rao said and asked the officials to hire 200 more labourers for expediting the works.Kaleshwaram project chief engineer Nallamalla Venkateswarlu, superintending engineer Sudhakar Reddy and others attended the meeting.

