Departments asked to identify zonal posts in Telangana

State officials are sure that the zonal system file will get the President’s nod anytime now

Published: 10th August 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government directed all the departments to identify the district, zonal and state cadre posts, as the state is all set to implement new zonal system soon. Currently, chief advisor to the state government Rajiv Sharma is camping in Delhi and following up the file relating to zonal system, after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently on the matter. “We are expecting that the zonal system file will get the President’s nod any time now and therefore all the departments have been asked to prepare the department-wise posts in three categories,” an official explained.

“By the time the President gives his consent, the departments will be ready to implement the new zonal system without further delay,” the sources added. According to sources, the Prime Minister is likely to clear zonal  file in a day or two and send the same to the assent of the President.

The state government has decided to divide the all the government jobs in three categories - district, multi-zone and state cadre. Accordingly, each department is on the job of identifying the posts. Besides this, the department heads are also simultaneously working on framing service rules to each post. Some district posts will now become multi-zonal posts, sources said.

Seven New Zones
Kaleshwaram, Basara, Rajanna, Yadadri, Bhadradri, Charminar, Jogulamba
Multi-Zone 1:
Kaleshwaram, Basara, Rajanna and Bhadradri
Multi-Zone 2:
Yadadri, Charminar and Jogulamba districts

