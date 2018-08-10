Fake panchayat lets rapist walk away with Rs 2 lakh fine in Telangana

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Imitating the infamous khap panchayats of Haryana, a group of elders from Narayanpet in Mahbubnagar gathered outside the town to have a ‘Panchayat’ and ‘imposed fine’ of `2.10 lakh on the accused, who allegedly raped a minor girl aged 17 years. The Panchayat also externed the rape-accused from the town.

The incident took place on August 1 but came to light only on Thursday, following which Narayanpet police registered cases against seven persons and arrested four including one Venkataiah, accused of the alleged rape. The remaining persons are said to be absconding. It is reported that the minor girl is about five months pregnant. According to the police, the 17-year-old girl from Narayanpet used to work in the cotton fields to assist her parents. The accused Venkataiah, who is owner of the fields, cheated her with false promises.

Narayanpet Circle Inspector, Y Ramakrishna said that the alleged rape had taken place a long time ago. However, recently, the mother of the minor girl observed changes in her body and took her for medical examination. After the medical exam, it was revealed that the girl was pregnant.

The news spread like wild fire and Venkataiah was summoned to house of the victim and a Panchayat was held by the village elders, who decided that the accused should pay `2.10 lakh to the victim and forced the family of the minor girl to agree with this decision. A written consent was also obtained from the girl’s family. After this, Venkataiah was externed from the town.

Ramakrishna said that cases under various sections of the IPC, including 376, dealing with rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), were filed.

He said that six other people who were present at the panchayat have also been booked for trying to dissuade the victim from lodging a police complaint against the main accused and have been booked under sections 16 and 17 of the POCSO Act.