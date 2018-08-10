Hyderabad HC reserves order on Andhra Pradesh special remissions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice A Rajasheker Reddy of Hyderabad HC on Thursday reserved his order in batch petitions filed seeking to declare the action of the committee, constituted by AP government in GO 8 dated Jan 23, 2018, in not recommending names of petitioners’ family members who were confined in various prisons of the State for special remission, as illegal.

The judge was dealing with petitions filed by family members of prisoners seeking directions to AP government for their immediate release. After hearing both sides, the judge reserved his order on the issue.